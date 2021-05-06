+ taxes & licensing
This eye-catching Midnight Black metallic 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is available and ready for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black interior as well as the many features such as, blind-spot assist, heated mirrors, memory seats, automatic windows, back-up camera, heated steering wheel, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, navigation, heated/vented seats, JBL sound system, panoramic sunroof, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
