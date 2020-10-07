+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! Accident Free! This Pure white 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is ready and available for purchase. Step inside and take notice of the Titan black leatherette seat trim as well as the multiple features this car comes equipped with like, cruise control, Bluetooth, back-up camera, heated seats, multiple USB ports, blind spot assist, cold seats, and many more multiple features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2