2018 Volkswagen Atlas

59,425 KM

Details

$35,786

+ tax & licensing
$35,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$35,786

+ taxes & licensing

59,425KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6143310
  Stock #: FP7888A
  VIN: 1V2MR2CA0JC556198

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FP7888A
  • Mileage 59,425 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Accident Free! This Pure white 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is ready and available for purchase. Step inside and take notice of the Titan black leatherette seat trim as well as the multiple features this car comes equipped with like, cruise control, Bluetooth, back-up camera, heated seats, multiple USB ports, blind spot assist, cold seats, and many more multiple features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-XXXX

604-534-5004

