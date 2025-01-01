$19,839+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Leatherette
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA74781
- Mileage 81,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with CarPlay/Android Auto, Rear View Camera, 8.0-Inch Colour Touchscreen, Keyless Entry and Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Activating System, Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release, USB Connection, and much more! 2018 Volkswagen Golf A7 5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip comes in Platinum Grey Metallic with a Titan Black Leatherette Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
