2018 Volkswagen Golf A7 5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip comes in Platinum Grey Metallic with a Titan Black Leatherette Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it's gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2018 Volkswagen Golf

81,902 KM

Details Description Features

$19,839

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle
12841639

2018 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$19,839

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,902KM
VIN 3VWG17AU5JM274781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Leatherette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA74781
  • Mileage 81,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with CarPlay/Android Auto, Rear View Camera, 8.0-Inch Colour Touchscreen, Keyless Entry and Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Activating System, Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release, USB Connection, and much more! 2018 Volkswagen Golf A7 5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip comes in Platinum Grey Metallic with a Titan Black Leatherette Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Additional Features

Voice activating system
8-speakers
USB Connection
Keyless Entry and Keyless Start
8.0-inch, Colour, Touchscreen
Carplay/ Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$19,839

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Volkswagen Golf