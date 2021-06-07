Menu
2019 Audi A7

22,888 KM

Details

$75,786

$75,786 + tax & licensing
$75,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Audi A7

2019 Audi A7

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A7

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$75,786

+ taxes & licensing

22,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7235738
  • Stock #: P2595
  • VIN: WAUV2AF20KN016099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2595
  • Mileage 22,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free! One owner! This eye catching 2019 Chalk Grey Audi A7 S is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heated/vented seats, memory seats, blind-spot assist, heads-up display, back-up camera, 360 camera, parking sensors, navigation, Bluetooth, lane assist, automatic sunroof, automatic windows, automatic stop/start, dual climate control, Bang and Olufsen speakers, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

