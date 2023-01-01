$56,889+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi e-tron
Technik quattro
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$56,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antigua Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA07909
- Mileage 48,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing this exquisite 2019 Audi E-tron in Antigua Blue! The 2019 Audi e-tron Technik quattro is an all-electric luxury SUV produced by the German automaker Audi. This vehicle features the Luxury Pkg, Drive Assistance Pkg 21” Wheels, Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers and much more! The combined output of the electric motors delivers impressive performance. The acceleration is quick, characteristic of electric vehicles.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Porsche Centre Langley
