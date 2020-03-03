Menu
2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, S-LINE SPORT PACK, BLACK OPTICS PACK, FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$87,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,083KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4788294
  • Stock #: RS9063A
  • VIN: WA1FVAF15KD033065
Exterior Colour
NIGHT BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! This absolutely gorgeous 2019 Audi Q8 presents itself well in beautiful Night Black exterior paint over a luxurious Black Valcona leather seat trim. This Q8 is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-Litre V6 which produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque mated to Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive drivetrain and paired with a responsive 8-speed automatic transmission. Options featured on this gorgeous Q8 include the S-Line Sport Pack which adds S-Line badging, S-Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner and S-Line Door Sills, and the 22" Black Optics Pack. Highlighted features include heated front and rear seating, four-zone climate control, interior ambient lighting, Audi Pre-Sense, blind-spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, dual-screen touchscreen infotainment and climate control, bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay, configurable instrument display and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Additional Features
  • S Line Sport Package
  • Black Optics Package
  • Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
  • 22inch Black Optics Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

