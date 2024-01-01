Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Spectacular 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic in Moonlight Blue Metallic with a Rotor Grey Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Black Optics Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Red Brake Calipers, 8.3-inch Colour Display, Voice Activating System for Audio, Phone, Navigation, Apple Carplay/ Android AUTO, Bluetooth, Navigation, Keyless Entry and Keyless Start, Heated Power Adjustable Front Seats and much more! This Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2019 Audi SQ5

72,178 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
11951787

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,178KM
VIN WA1C4AFY7K2107424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Rotor Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Spectacular 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic in Moonlight Blue Metallic with a Rotor Grey Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Black Optics Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Red Brake Calipers, 8.3-inch Colour Display, Voice Activating System for Audio, Phone, Navigation, Apple Carplay/ Android AUTO, Bluetooth, Navigation, Keyless Entry and Keyless Start, Heated Power Adjustable Front Seats and much more! This Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 70,915 KM $68,889 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D for sale in Langley City, BC
2016 Tesla Model X 90D 91,718 KM $46,889 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG for sale in Langley City, BC
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG 115,106 KM $23,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Audi SQ5