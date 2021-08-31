2019 BMW M760

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This stunning 2019 BMW M760Li is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 6.6L V12 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Caramel leather upholstery as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, navigation, blind-spot assist, back-up camera, 360 camera, massage seats, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, heated/vented seats, Bowers and Wilkins speaker system, auto hold, push to start, soft close doors, and many more brilliant features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
