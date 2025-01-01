Menu
Account
Sign In
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Essential, Wireless Charging with Extended Bluetooth and USB, WiFi Hotspot, Sport Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, Panorama Sunroof, Comfort Access, Rear View Camera, 12 Total Speakers and much more! This 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i comes in Alpine White with a Black Leatherette Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2019 BMW X3

61,084 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle
12457537

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,084KM
VIN 5UXTR9C5XKLP92737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,084 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Essential, Wireless Charging with Extended Bluetooth and USB, WiFi Hotspot, Sport Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, Panorama Sunroof, Comfort Access, Rear View Camera, 12 Total Speakers and much more! This 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i comes in Alpine White with a Black Leatherette Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2017 Porsche Boxster 718 S PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Porsche Boxster 718 S PDK 37,384 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 63,705 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe 20,451 KM $122,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 BMW X3