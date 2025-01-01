Menu
Welcoming this exceptional 2019 BMW X7 xDrive 40i, finished in a sophisticated Grey exterior paired with a luxurious Black Leather Interior. This premium SUV comes equipped with the Premium Excellence Package, 6-Seat Configuration, Apple CarPlay, and a 10-Speaker Audio System with 205-Watt Stereo Output. Additional features include a Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Wireless Charging, Cruise Control, Adaptive Headlights, and advanced safety systems such as Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings with Accident Avoidance. This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2019 BMW X7

70,538 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X7

xDrive 40i

12115995

2019 BMW X7

xDrive 40i

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,538KM
VIN 5UXCW2C58KL084244

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 BMW X7