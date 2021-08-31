Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

64,211 KM

Details Description

$49,886

+ tax & licensing
$49,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

New Crew Cab 4x4 High Country / Short Box

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

New Crew Cab 4x4 High Country / Short Box

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$49,886

+ taxes & licensing

64,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7766376
  • Stock #: P2698
  • VIN: 1GCUYHEL7KZ242892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather-appointed - Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2698
  • Mileage 64,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free! One owner! This stunning 2019 Cajun Red Chevrolet Silverado 1500 new crew cab High Country short box is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.3L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Jet Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this truck includes such as, remote start, blind-spot assist, memory seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated/vented seats, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, dual climate control, automatic sunroof, back-up camera, navigation, and many more fascinating features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

