2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Accident free! One owner! This stunning 2019 Cajun Red Chevrolet Silverado 1500 new crew cab High Country short box is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.3L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Jet Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this truck includes such as, remote start, blind-spot assist, memory seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated/vented seats, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, dual climate control, automatic sunroof, back-up camera, navigation, and many more fascinating features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2