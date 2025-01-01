Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Four-Wheel Drive, Max Towing Capacity of 12,700 lbs, Emergency Braking Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Digital Keypad Power Door Locks, USB Connection and much more! 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew XLT 145" WB comes in Black with a Grey Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2019 Ford F-150

114,835 KM

Details Description Features

$36,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Watch This Vehicle
12845452

2019 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12845452
  2. 12845452
  3. 12845452
  4. 12845452
  5. 12845452
  6. 12845452
  7. 12845452
  8. 12845452
  9. 12845452
  10. 12845452
  11. 12845452
  12. 12845452
  13. 12845452
  14. 12845452
  15. 12845452
  16. 12845452
  17. 12845452
  18. 12845452
  19. 12845452
  20. 12845452
  21. 12845452
  22. 12845452
  23. 12845452
  24. 12845452
  25. 12845452
  26. 12845452
  27. 12845452
  28. 12845452
  29. 12845452
  30. 12845452
  31. 12845452
  32. 12845452
  33. 12845452
  34. 12845452
  35. 12845452
  36. 12845452
  37. 12845452
  38. 12845452
  39. 12845452
  40. 12845452
  41. 12845452
  42. 12845452
  43. 12845452
  44. 12845452
  45. 12845452
  46. 12845452
  47. 12845452
  48. 12845452
  49. 12845452
  50. 12845452
Contact Seller

$36,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,835KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4KKD78863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA78863
  • Mileage 114,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Navigation, Four-Wheel Drive, Max Towing Capacity of 12,700 lbs, Emergency Braking Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Digital Keypad Power Door Locks, USB Connection and much more! 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew XLT 145" WB comes in Black with a Grey Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Digital Keypad Power Door Locks
USB Connection
2 one-touch power windows
Emergency Braking Assist
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
Single zone front air conditioning
40-20-40 split bench front seats
4-way manual front seats
V6 6-speed shiftable automatic transmission
Max Towing Capacity12,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,680 lbs.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV 76,933 KM $36,839 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip 81,902 KM $19,839 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 121,819 KM $50,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Ford F-150