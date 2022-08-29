Menu
2019 Ford F-350

45,588 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

4x4 - Crew Cab DRW Lariat - 176"" WB

2019 Ford F-350

4x4 - Crew Cab DRW Lariat - 176"" WB

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 9326791
  2. 9326791
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9326791
  • Stock #: 16UTNA93611
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT4KEC93611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround Sound System, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Panoramic Moon Roof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility, Remote Keyless Entry, Engine Immobilizer, and much more! This 2019 Ford F350 4x4 Crew Cab DRW Lariat is a Clean BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

