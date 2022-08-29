$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2019 Ford F-350
4x4 - Crew Cab DRW Lariat - 176"" WB
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 9326791
- Stock #: 16UTNA93611
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT4KEC93611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround Sound System, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Panoramic Moon Roof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility, Remote Keyless Entry, Engine Immobilizer, and much more! This 2019 Ford F350 4x4 Crew Cab DRW Lariat is a Clean BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more
