$50,889+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Type-R MT
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$50,889
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10199979
- Stock #: 16UTNB00327
- VIN: SHHFK8G3XKU300327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Red/Black Suede Effect Fabric
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UTNB00327
- Mileage 25,791 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS! One Owner! The 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Type R MT is known for its sporty performance, track-worthy capabilities, and distinctive styling. It caters to driving enthusiasts who prioritize performance and a thrilling driving experience. he Civic Hatchback Type R features an aggressive and aerodynamic design. It includes a unique front grille, a rear spoiler, enlarged air intakes, a triple exhaust system, and a distinctive "Type R" badging.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.