$50,889 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 7 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10199979

10199979 Stock #: 16UTNB00327

16UTNB00327 VIN: SHHFK8G3XKU300327

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Red/Black Suede Effect Fabric

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 16UTNB00327

Mileage 25,791 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Keyless Entry 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Apple CarPlay integration Android Auto integration illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio navigation controls Premium Audio -inc: 12 speakers Honda HD digital traffic Two LCD Monitors In The Front High-Bolstered Front Bucket Sport Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.