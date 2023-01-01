Menu
2019 Honda Civic

25,791 KM

Details Description Features

$50,889

+ tax & licensing
$50,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Type-R MT

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Type-R MT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$50,889

+ taxes & licensing

25,791KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10199979
  • Stock #: 16UTNB00327
  • VIN: SHHFK8G3XKU300327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red/Black Suede Effect Fabric
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UTNB00327
  • Mileage 25,791 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! One Owner! The 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Type R MT is known for its sporty performance, track-worthy capabilities, and distinctive styling. It caters to driving enthusiasts who prioritize performance and a thrilling driving experience. he Civic Hatchback Type R features an aggressive and aerodynamic design. It includes a unique front grille, a rear spoiler, enlarged air intakes, a triple exhaust system, and a distinctive "Type R" badging.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Apple CarPlay integration
Android Auto integration
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio
navigation controls
Premium Audio -inc: 12 speakers
Honda HD digital traffic
Two LCD Monitors In The Front
High-Bolstered Front Bucket Sport Seats

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

