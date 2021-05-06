2019 Jaguar E-Type

$44,786 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 0 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7110313

7110313 Stock #: RR5639A

RR5639A VIN: SADFL2GXXK1Z51386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black

Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Lt Oyster/Ebony/Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # RR5639A

Mileage 24,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.