2019 Jaguar E-Type

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Low kilometers! Accident free! B.C. Local! This beautiful 2019 Santorini Black Jaguar E-Pace R-dynamic SE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L turbo inline-4 engine making up to 296 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony with light oyster stitching as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, memory seats, automatic windows, meridian sound system, Bluetooth, cruise control, push to start, heated seats, dual climate control, moon roof, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane assist, automatic stop/start, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2