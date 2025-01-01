Menu
Highly Equipped with Rear View Camera, Reverse Parking Aid, Forward Facing Camera, Meridian Premium Sound System, 12-Way Electric Front Seats, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure and Accident Avoidance System, Ambient Lighting, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Connection, and much more! 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe P380 R-Dynamic AWD comes in Fuji White with an Ebony Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2019 Jaguar F-Type

37,418 KM

$57,239

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-Type

Coupe P380 R-Dynamic AWD (2)

12878867

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Coupe P380 R-Dynamic AWD (2)

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$57,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,418KM
VIN SAJD81FV9KCK60015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA60015
  • Mileage 37,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

Reverse parking aid
USB Connection
12-WAY ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS
Autonomous Emergency Braking
MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Forward Facing Camera
Interior Graphite Trim Accent
3 Memorized Driver Seat Settings
LANE DEPARTURE AND ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM
10 TOTAL SPEAKERS AND 2 SUBWOOFERS

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$57,239

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Jaguar F-Type