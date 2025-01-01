$57,239+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-Type
Coupe P380 R-Dynamic AWD (2)
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$57,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA60015
- Mileage 37,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Rear View Camera, Reverse Parking Aid, Forward Facing Camera, Meridian Premium Sound System, 12-Way Electric Front Seats, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure and Accident Avoidance System, Ambient Lighting, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Connection, and much more! 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe P380 R-Dynamic AWD comes in Fuji White with an Ebony Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
