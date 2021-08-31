Menu
2019 Jaguar F-Type

34,040 KM

Details Description

$102,886

+ tax & licensing
$102,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Jaguar F-Type

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Coupe 550hp R AWD

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Coupe 550hp R AWD

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$102,886

+ taxes & licensing

34,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7683466
  • Stock #: P2685
  • VIN: SAJD51EE1KCK59483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour British Racing Green
  • Interior Colour Sienna Tan/Sienna Tan/Cirrus/Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2685
  • Mileage 34,040 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2024! CPO finance rate starting from 2.9% This eye-popping 2019 Matte Black Jaguar F-Type R is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the beautiful wrap job and the hood is a British racing Green F-type making up to 550 horsepower with a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Sienna Tan leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, memory seats, lane assist, automatic windows, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, cruise control, dual climate control, navigation, heated/vented seats, automatic stop/start, back-up camera, parking sensors, meridian sound system, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

