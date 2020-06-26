+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
DEMO SAVINGS! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until December 2024 or 160,000 kms! This beautiful 2019 Land Rover Discovery presents well in Carpathian Grey over Ebony leather interior with Light Oyster stitching. Powering this 7-Passenger SUV is a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which produces 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive drivetrain. This Discovery comes optioned very well with the Driver Assit pack, Luxury Climate Comfort Pack, Smartphone Pack and the Dynamic Pack 1. Highlighted features include adaptive cruise control, 360 surround view camera, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, massage front seats, four-zone automatic climate control, navigation, InControl Applications, SiriusXM radio paired with a Meridian Surround Sound audio system, bluetooth phone connectivity, LED headlights and taillights and much more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
