$89,600

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Diesel Td6 HSE Luxury

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

$89,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 370KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5261453
  • Stock #: ND2440
  • VIN: SALRT2RK0K2402440
Exterior Colour
Carpathian Grey
Interior Colour
Ebony w Lt Oyster Stitch/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

DEMO SAVINGS! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until December 2024 or 160,000 kms! This beautiful 2019 Land Rover Discovery presents well in Carpathian Grey over Ebony leather interior with Light Oyster stitching. Powering this 7-Passenger SUV is a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which produces 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive drivetrain. This Discovery comes optioned very well with the Driver Assit pack, Luxury Climate Comfort Pack, Smartphone Pack and the Dynamic Pack 1. Highlighted features include adaptive cruise control, 360 surround view camera, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, massage front seats, four-zone automatic climate control, navigation, InControl Applications, SiriusXM radio paired with a Meridian Surround Sound audio system, bluetooth phone connectivity, LED headlights and taillights and much more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Additional Features
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Heated windscreen
  • Premium Metallic Paint
  • Towing Pack
  • 21inch 9 Spoke Style 9002 w/ Diamond Turned Finish
  • Black Full Length Roof Rails
  • 2 X USB POWER SOCKET ROW 2
  • Luxury Climate Comfort Pack (7-Seat)
  • Cabin Air Ionisation
  • DRIVER ASSIST PACK
  • Dynamic Pack 1 (Exterior and Interior)
  • SMARTPHONE PACK

