$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
V8 Supercharged LWB
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
V8 Supercharged LWB
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,506 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with 20-Way Power Front Seats, 3 Memorized Front Seat Settings, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Moonroofs (Power Glass Front & Fixed Glass Rear), Meridian Premium Sound System with 13 Speakers & Subwoofer, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning Accident Avoidance System and much more! 2019 Land Rover Range Rover V8 Supercharged LWB comes in Carpathian Grey with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911