This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with 20-Way Power Front Seats, 3 Memorized Front Seat Settings, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Moonroofs (Power Glass Front & Fixed Glass Rear), Meridian Premium Sound System with 13 Speakers & Subwoofer, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning Accident Avoidance System and much more! 2019 Land Rover Range Rover V8 Supercharged LWB comes in Carpathian Grey with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

85,506 KM

Details Description

V8 Supercharged LWB

12583778

Location

Used
85,506KM
VIN SALGS5RE1KA552648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,506 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with 20-Way Power Front Seats, 3 Memorized Front Seat Settings, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Moonroofs (Power Glass Front & Fixed Glass Rear), Meridian Premium Sound System with 13 Speakers & Subwoofer, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning Accident Avoidance System and much more! 2019 Land Rover Range Rover V8 Supercharged LWB comes in Carpathian Grey with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

