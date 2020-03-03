2019 Land Rover Range Rover

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Accident Free! Certified Pre Owned with warranty until April 2025 or 160,000km! This absolutely stunning Range Rover Sport SVR comes finished in Fuji White Paint on Ebony/Pimento Leather Interior! Powering this gorgeous SVR is a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 which produces a brute 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque mated to a sport-programmed 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive drivetrain. Options on this unit include the Driver Assist Pack, Smartphone Pack, 22" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Soft Door Close, Climate Front and Heated Rear Seats, Head-Up Display and much more! Features include Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Air Suspension, Four-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blindspot Assist, 360 Degree Camera, Park Assist with auto Parking and much more! Financing Available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
