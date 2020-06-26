Menu
$130,170

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6 HSE SWB

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

$130,170

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5261381
  • Stock #: RR1351
  • VIN: SALGS2RK6KA561351
Exterior Colour
Carpathian Grey
Interior Colour
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

DECEMBER HOLIDAY SPECIAL PRE-OWNED SALE! FREE KEY REPLACEMENT, INT PROTECTION & GAS CARD WITH ANY PURCHASE! Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until October 2024 or 160,000 kms! Presented here at Jaguar Land Rover Langley is a stunning 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 SWB in beautiful Carapathian Grey on an Ebony/Cirrus perforated leather seating upholstery. The 2019 Range Rover Td6 is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which generates 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive system. This specific unit is optioned accordingly with the Driver Assist Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Terrain Response 2 abd the Smartphone Pack. Highlighted features included on this SUV are 22-way climate and massage front seats and climate rear seats, high-speed emergency braking, park assist, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, front fog lights, configurable ambient lighting, on-board navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, soft door close, heated windscreen, full-size spare wheel, Meridian Surround sound audio system, panoramic sunroof, memory seating, bluetooth phone connectivity, adaptive air suspension and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Convenience
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
  • Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
  • Heated windscreen
  • Vision Assist Pack
  • Premium Metallic Paint
  • All-Terrain Progress Control
  • Meridian Surround Sound System
  • Black Contrast Roof
  • Terrain Response 2
  • SATIN BODY-COLOURED EXTERIOR ACCENTS
  • Four-Zone Climate Control
  • 22-Way Climate and Massage Front Seats and Climate Rear Seats
  • 22inch 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5004
  • Shadow Walnut Veneer
  • DRIVER ASSIST PACK
  • SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO
  • MORZINE HEADLINING
  • 22inch Full Size Spare Wheel
  • SMARTPHONE PACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

