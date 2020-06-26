+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
DECEMBER HOLIDAY SPECIAL PRE-OWNED SALE! FREE KEY REPLACEMENT, INT PROTECTION & GAS CARD WITH ANY PURCHASE! Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until October 2024 or 160,000 kms! Presented here at Jaguar Land Rover Langley is a stunning 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 SWB in beautiful Carapathian Grey on an Ebony/Cirrus perforated leather seating upholstery. The 2019 Range Rover Td6 is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which generates 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive system. This specific unit is optioned accordingly with the Driver Assist Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Terrain Response 2 abd the Smartphone Pack. Highlighted features included on this SUV are 22-way climate and massage front seats and climate rear seats, high-speed emergency braking, park assist, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, front fog lights, configurable ambient lighting, on-board navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, soft door close, heated windscreen, full-size spare wheel, Meridian Surround sound audio system, panoramic sunroof, memory seating, bluetooth phone connectivity, adaptive air suspension and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2