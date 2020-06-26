2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features Wood/Leather Steering Wheel

Heated windscreen

Vision Assist Pack

Premium Metallic Paint

All-Terrain Progress Control

Meridian Surround Sound System

Black Contrast Roof

Terrain Response 2

SATIN BODY-COLOURED EXTERIOR ACCENTS

Four-Zone Climate Control

22-Way Climate and Massage Front Seats and Climate Rear Seats

22inch 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5004

Shadow Walnut Veneer

DRIVER ASSIST PACK

SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO

MORZINE HEADLINING

22inch Full Size Spare Wheel

SMARTPHONE PACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.