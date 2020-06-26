2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned until October 2024 or 160,000km! This Stunning Range Rover Sport is finished in beautiful Carpathian Grey paint over an Ivory/Ebony leather seating upholstery. Powering this gorgeous SUV is a 5.0-Litre Supercharged V8 which produces 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque paired with an automatic 8-speed transmission and Land Rover's intelligent all-wheel drive system. This unit comes optioned extremely well with the Drive Pro Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Black Contrast Roof, Soft Door Close, Tow Hitch Receiver, Rear Seat Entertainment and much more! Highlighted features include climate front seats, heated rear seats, navigation, head-up display, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, four-zone climate control, 8 Inch rear seat screens, ambient interior lighting and much more! Financing Available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
