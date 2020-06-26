Menu
$112,010

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

  • 102KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5261465
  • Stock #: RS8248
  • VIN: SALWR2RE0KA848248
Exterior Colour
Carpathian Grey
Interior Colour
Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ivory
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned until October 2024 or 160,000km! This Stunning Range Rover Sport is finished in beautiful Carpathian Grey paint over an Ivory/Ebony leather seating upholstery. Powering this gorgeous SUV is a 5.0-Litre Supercharged V8 which produces 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque paired with an automatic 8-speed transmission and Land Rover's intelligent all-wheel drive system. This unit comes optioned extremely well with the Drive Pro Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Black Contrast Roof, Soft Door Close, Tow Hitch Receiver, Rear Seat Entertainment and much more! Highlighted features include climate front seats, heated rear seats, navigation, head-up display, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, four-zone climate control, 8 Inch rear seat screens, ambient interior lighting and much more! Financing Available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Convenience
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
  • Heated windscreen
  • Vision Assist Pack
  • Soft Door Close
  • Morzine Headlining - Ebony
  • Premium Metallic Paint
  • Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats
  • Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment
  • Meridian Premium Surround Sound (825 Watt)
  • Black Contrast Roof
  • Drive Pro Pack
  • 8inch Rear Seat Entertainment
  • SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
  • CD/DVD Player
  • 21inch 5 Split-Spoke Style 5007-Gloss Black Diamond Turned
  • Grand Black Veener
  • SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO
  • SMARTPHONE PACK
  • Grey Anodised Brake Calipers w/ Land Rover Script
  • 16 Way Electric Front Seats w/ Mem Winged Headrest

