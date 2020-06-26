Menu
$111,340

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic (2)

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic (2)

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

$111,340

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5261468
  • Stock #: RS5728
  • VIN: SALWR2RE6KA875728
Exterior Colour
Fuji White
Interior Colour
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned until October 2024 or 160,000km! This Stunning Range Rover Sport is finished in Fuji White paint over Ebony leather seating upholstery. Powering this gorgeous SUV is a 5.0-Litre Supercharged V8 which produces 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque paired with an automatic 8-speed transmission and Land Rover's intelligent all-wheel drive system. This unit comes optioned well with the Driver Assist Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Smartphone Pack, Black Pack, Soft Door Close, Climate Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch Receiver, 21 Inch Wheels and much more! Features include head-up display, navigation system, meridian sound system, front centre console cooler, blind spot monitor, 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control, park assist with auto park, lane keep assist and much more! Financing Available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Convenience
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
  • Red brake calipers
  • Vision Assist Pack
  • Soft Door Close
  • Morzine Headlining - Ebony
  • Black Pack
  • Black Contrast Roof
  • SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
  • CD/DVD Player
  • Grand Black Veener
  • 21inch 9 Split-Spoke Gloss Black - Style 9011
  • DRIVER ASSIST PACK
  • SMARTPHONE PACK
  • Climate Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats
  • 16-way Windsor Leather Front Seats - Monotone Colourways (w/o RSE)

