2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned until October 2024 or 160,000km! This Stunning Range Rover Sport is finished in Fuji White paint over Ebony leather seating upholstery. Powering this gorgeous SUV is a 5.0-Litre Supercharged V8 which produces 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque paired with an automatic 8-speed transmission and Land Rover's intelligent all-wheel drive system. This unit comes optioned well with the Driver Assist Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Smartphone Pack, Black Pack, Soft Door Close, Climate Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch Receiver, 21 Inch Wheels and much more! Features include head-up display, navigation system, meridian sound system, front centre console cooler, blind spot monitor, 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control, park assist with auto park, lane keep assist and much more! Financing Available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2