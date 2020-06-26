Menu
$95,400

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE (2)

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE (2)

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

$95,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5261471
  • Stock #: RS4360
  • VIN: SALWR2RK0KA864360
Exterior Colour
Carpathian Grey
Interior Colour
Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until December 2024 or 160,000 kms! This Stunning 2019 Range Rover Sport comes finished in Carpathian Grey on a luxurious Ivory/Ebony Leather Interior. This Td6 Model is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which puts out 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an intelligent all-wheel drive drivetrain. This Unit comes optioned well with the Smartphone Pack, Driver Assist Pack, 21" 5 Split Spoke Wheels, Soft Door Close, Tow Hitch Receiver and much more! Highlighted features include heated steering wheel, 16-way climate windsor leather front seats and heated rear seats, navigation, adaptive driving modes, adjustable air suspension, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, steering assist, blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, power tailgate, LED headlights and taillights, meridian sound system, android auto and apple carplay connectivity and more! Financing available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Convenience
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
  • Soft Door Close
  • Morzine Headlining - Ebony
  • Premium Metallic Paint
  • Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats
  • Black Contrast Roof
  • SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
  • CD/DVD Player
  • 21inch 5 Split-Spoke Style 5007-Gloss Black Diamond Turned
  • Grand Black Veener
  • DRIVER ASSIST PACK
  • SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO
  • SMARTPHONE PACK
  • 16-way Windsor Leather Front Seats - Monotone Colourways (w/o RSE)
  • 380W Meridiam# Sound System - 12 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

