2019 Land Rover Range Rover

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until October 2024 or 160,000 kms! This gorgeous 2019 Range Rover Sport is presented in Fuji White paint over a luxurious full Ebony leather seating upholstery. This Sport is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which produces a healthy 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive drivetrain. This unit comes optioned accordingly with the Smartphone Pack, Driver Assist Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Climate Comfort Pack, Soft door close, Tow Hitch Receiver, 21-inch style 5085 Diamond Turned wheels and much more! Highlighted features include head-up display, 16-way climate front seats, four-zone climate control, 360-degree surround camera, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, park assist, 380W Meridian Surround Sound System, adaptive air suspension and driving modes and configurable ambient lighting and much more! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
