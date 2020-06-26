Menu
$96,860

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE (2)

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE (2)

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

$96,860

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5261477
  • Stock #: RS4125
  • VIN: SALWR2RK1KA864125
Exterior Colour
Fuji White
Interior Colour
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until October 2024 or 160,000 kms! This gorgeous 2019 Range Rover Sport is presented in Fuji White paint over a luxurious full Ebony leather seating upholstery. This Sport is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which produces a healthy 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive drivetrain. This unit comes optioned accordingly with the Smartphone Pack, Driver Assist Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Climate Comfort Pack, Soft door close, Tow Hitch Receiver, 21-inch style 5085 Diamond Turned wheels and much more! Highlighted features include head-up display, 16-way climate front seats, four-zone climate control, 360-degree surround camera, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, park assist, 380W Meridian Surround Sound System, adaptive air suspension and driving modes and configurable ambient lighting and much more! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Convenience
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
  • Vision Assist Pack
  • Soft Door Close
  • Morzine Headlining - Ebony
  • Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats
  • Black Contrast Roof
  • SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
  • Cabin Air Ionisation
  • CD/DVD Player
  • 21inch 5 Split-Spoke Style 5085-Diamond Turned
  • Grand Black Veener
  • DRIVER ASSIST PACK
  • SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO
  • Climate Comfort Pack
  • SMARTPHONE PACK
  • 380W MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM - 12 SPEAKERS
  • 16-way Windsor Leather Front Seats - Monotone Colourways (w/o RSE)

