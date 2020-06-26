2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until December 2024 or 160,000 kms! This Stunning 2019 Range Rover Sport comes finished in Santorini Black over a luxurious Ebony Leather Interior. This Td6 Model is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which puts out 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an intelligent all-wheel drive drivetrain. This Unit comes optioned well with the Smartphone Pack, Drive Pro Pack, Vision Assist and the Climate Comfort Packages. Highlighted features include four-zone automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, tow hitch receiver, 16-way climate windsor leather front seats and heated rear seats, navigation, adaptive driving modes, adjustable air suspension and leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, front centre console refrigerator, steering assist, blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control and more! Other exclusive features include power tailgate, LED headlights and taillights, integrated turn signals, android auto and apple carplay connectivity and much more! Financing available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2