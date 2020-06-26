Menu
$95,390

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE (2)

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE (2)

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

$95,390

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5261480
  • Stock #: RS5707
  • VIN: SALWR2RK1KA875707
Exterior Colour
Santorini Black
Interior Colour
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until December 2024 or 160,000 kms! This Stunning 2019 Range Rover Sport comes finished in Santorini Black over a luxurious Ebony Leather Interior. This Td6 Model is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which puts out 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an intelligent all-wheel drive drivetrain. This Unit comes optioned well with the Smartphone Pack, Drive Pro Pack, Vision Assist and the Climate Comfort Packages. Highlighted features include four-zone automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, tow hitch receiver, 16-way climate windsor leather front seats and heated rear seats, navigation, adaptive driving modes, adjustable air suspension and leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, front centre console refrigerator, steering assist, blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control and more! Other exclusive features include power tailgate, LED headlights and taillights, integrated turn signals, android auto and apple carplay connectivity and much more! Financing available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Convenience
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
  • Metallic Paint
  • Vision Assist Pack
  • Soft Door Close
  • Morzine Headlining - Ebony
  • Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats
  • Drive Pro Pack
  • SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
  • CD/DVD Player
  • 21inch 5 Split-Spoke Style 5007-Gloss Black Diamond Turned
  • Grand Black Veener
  • SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO
  • Climate Comfort Pack
  • SMARTPHONE PACK
  • 21inch Full Size Spare Wheel
  • 16-way Windsor Leather Front Seats - Monotone Colourways (w/o RSE)
  • 380W Meridian# Sound System - 12 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

