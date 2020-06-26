2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
Demo Savings! Certified Pre Owned Warranty until October 2024 or 160,000 kms! This gorgeous 2019 Range Rover Sport is presented in Corris Grey paint over a luxurious full Ebony leather seating upholstery. This Sport is equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which produces a healthy 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive drivetrain. This unit comes optioned well with the Drive Pro Pack, Smartphone Pack, 21" Wheels, Soft Door Close, Heated windscreen, Panoramic sunroof, Black Contrast Roof and much more! Highlighted features include blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, apple carplay, navigation system, climate front seats, heated rear seats, reverse camera and much more! Financing Available, Trade Ins Welcome, Visit Jaguar Land Rover Lnagley to book your test drive today!
