2019 Land Rover Range Rover

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One Owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2024! This beautiful 2019 Corris Grey Range Rover Sport SVR is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L V8 engine making up to 575 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony/red leather bucket seats as well as the many fantastic features this car comes included with like, heated steering, cruise control, memory seats, blind-spot assist, heads-up display, Bluetooth, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, 360 camera, navigation, parking sensors, meridian sound system, and tons more of options. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
