Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

13,682 KM

Details Description Features

$128,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$128,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged SVR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged SVR

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 6643727
  2. 6643727
  3. 6643727
  4. 6643727
  5. 6643727
  6. 6643727
  7. 6643727
  8. 6643727
  9. 6643727
  10. 6643727
  11. 6643727
  12. 6643727
  13. 6643727
  14. 6643727
  15. 6643727
  16. 6643727
  17. 6643727
  18. 6643727
Contact Seller

$128,786

+ taxes & licensing

13,682KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6643727
  • Stock #: P2400
  • VIN: SALWZ2SE2KA841697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corris Grey
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2400
  • Mileage 13,682 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2024! This beautiful 2019 Corris Grey Range Rover Sport SVR is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L V8 engine making up to 575 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony/red leather bucket seats as well as the many fantastic features this car comes included with like, heated steering, cruise control, memory seats, blind-spot assist, heads-up display, Bluetooth, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, 360 camera, navigation, parking sensors, meridian sound system, and tons more of options. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
22inch 5 Split Spoke Style 5083- Gloss Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2018 Porsche 718 Cay...
 45,571 KM
$85,786 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz A...
 123,151 KM
$44,786 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 9,001 KM
$37,786 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory