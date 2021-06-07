2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
B.C. Local! One owner! Warranty until 2024! This amazing 2019 Santorini Black Range Rover Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L V6 engine making up to 340 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of Ebony/Pimento leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, meridian sound system, memory seats, lane assist, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation, parking sensors, back-up camera, massage seats, heated/vented seats, automatic stop/start, panoramic sunroof, automatic windows, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
