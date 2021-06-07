Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

44,186 KM

Details Description

$85,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$85,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 HSE Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 HSE Dynamic

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 7190030
  2. 7190030
  3. 7190030
  4. 7190030
  5. 7190030
  6. 7190030
  7. 7190030
  8. 7190030
  9. 7190030
  10. 7190030
  11. 7190030
  12. 7190030
  13. 7190030
  14. 7190030
  15. 7190030
  16. 7190030
  17. 7190030
Contact Seller

$85,786

+ taxes & licensing

44,186KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7190030
  • Stock #: FP9991A
  • VIN: SALWV2SV2KA843025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FP9991A
  • Mileage 44,186 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! One owner! Warranty until 2024! This amazing 2019 Santorini Black Range Rover Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L V6 engine making up to 340 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of Ebony/Pimento leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, meridian sound system, memory seats, lane assist, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation, parking sensors, back-up camera, massage seats, heated/vented seats, automatic stop/start, panoramic sunroof, automatic windows, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2013 Land Rover Rang...
 106,641 KM
$34,686 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 33,388 KM
$66,786 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3
 33,670 KM
$51,286 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory