Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$104,886

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$104,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic (2)

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic (2)

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 7522993
  2. 7522993
  3. 7522993
  4. 7522993
  5. 7522993
  6. 7522993
  7. 7522993
  8. 7522993
  9. 7522993
  10. 7522993
  11. 7522993
  12. 7522993
  13. 7522993
  14. 7522993
  15. 7522993
  16. 7522993
Contact Seller

$104,886

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7522993
  • Stock #: RR8191A
  • VIN: SALWV2RE8KA854729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RR8191A
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Low kilometers! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2024! CPO finance rating starting at 2.9% This stunning 2019 Santorini Black Range Rover Sport AutoBiography is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony/Pimento seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, meridian sound system, memory seats, lane assist, heated steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated/vented seats, dual climate control, automatic stop/start, back-up camera, parking sensors, 360 camera, panoramic sunroof, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Heated windscreen
Morzine Headlining - Ebony
CD/DVD Player
22inch 9 Split-Spoke Style 9012- Gloss Black
DRIVER ASSIST PACK
SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO
SMARTPHONE PACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 24,000 KM
$104,886 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 14,000 KM
$113,886 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 91,000 KM
$49,791 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory