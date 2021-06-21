2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Low kilometers! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2024! CPO finance rating starting at 2.9% This stunning 2019 Santorini Black Range Rover Sport AutoBiography is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony/Pimento seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, meridian sound system, memory seats, lane assist, heated steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated/vented seats, dual climate control, automatic stop/start, back-up camera, parking sensors, 360 camera, panoramic sunroof, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
