2019 Land Rover Range Rover

4,100 KM

$120,886

+ tax & licensing
$120,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 Supercharged SWB

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 Supercharged SWB

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$120,886

+ taxes & licensing

4,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7741641
  Stock #: P2701
  VIN: SALGS2RE0KA563039

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Rossello Red
  Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ivory
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P2701
  Mileage 4,100 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2024! CPO finance rate starting from 2.99% This amazing 2019 Range Rover SWB is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ivory/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this vehicle includes such as, heads-up display, memory seats, panoramic sunroof, blind-spot assist, meridian sound system, heated/vented seats, lane assist, cruise control, navigation, back-up camera, parking sensors, 360 camera, dual climate control, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
Vision Assist Pack
Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment
Black Exterior Pack
Grand Black Veener
20-Way Climate Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats
22inch 9 Split-Spoke Style 9012- Gloss Black
DRIVER ASSIST PACK
SMARTPHONE PACK

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

