2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$120,886 + taxes & licensing 4 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7741641

7741641 Stock #: P2701

P2701 VIN: SALGS2RE0KA563039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rossello Red

Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ivory

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P2701

Mileage 4,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Vision Assist Pack Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment Black Exterior Pack Grand Black Veener 20-Way Climate Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats 22inch 9 Split-Spoke Style 9012- Gloss Black DRIVER ASSIST PACK SMARTPHONE PACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.