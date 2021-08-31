Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

40,100 KM

Details Description

$137,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

V8 Supercharged LWB

V8 Supercharged LWB

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

40,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8048680
  • Stock #: P199879
  • VIN: SALGS5RE4KA529879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Land Rover Range Rover V8 Supercharged LWB in Fuji White paired with Ebony Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Auto High Beam Assist, Heads Up Display, Soft Close Doors and much more! This Land Rover has no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

