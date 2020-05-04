5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Certified Pre Owned warranty until November 2023 or 160,000 kms! Accident free! This absolutely gorgeous 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is presented in Santorini Black exterior paint on a luxurious Ebony windsor leather seat upholstery! The 2019 Velar P380 R-Dynamic is powered by a Supercharged 3.0-Litre V6 which produces a healthy 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque paired with an automatic ZF eight-speed transmission and an intelligent all-wheel drive system! This stunning Velar is also optioned very well with the Driver Assist Pack, Convenience Pack, Tow Pack, On/off Road Pack, R-Dynamic Black Exterior Pack and the Power Socket Pack 3, this unit is fully loaded! Highlighted features include heated windscreen, 20-way front climate/massage seats, four-zone automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, 360 surround camera, adaptive cruise control, steering assist, park assist, collision avoidance, adaptive air suspension, panoramic sunroof, adaptive driving modes and a powerful 825W Meridian Surround Sound audio system. Other exquisite features include front memory seating, power tailgate, blind-spot assist, LED headlights with automatic high-beams, navigation, automatic emergency braking and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Trade-ins welcome.
