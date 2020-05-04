2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features Metallic Paint

Head up display

Heated front windshield

Convenience Pack

Tow Pack

Climate Pack

Black Full Length Roof Rails

On/Off Road Pack

R-Dynamic Black Exterior Pack

21inch 10 Spoke Style 1033 w/Gloss Black Finish

POWER SOCKET PACK 3

ACTIVE REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL

Satin Charcoal Veneer

DRIVER ASSIST PACK

Sirius XM Satellite Radio HD Radio

20 Way Seats Massage Climate Front

