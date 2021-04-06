2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
This 20191 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 HSE R-Dynamic comes in Champagne with Blue Leather Interior. Local BC unit, no accidents reported, and loaded with options! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!
