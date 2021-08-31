2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
+ taxes & licensing
This Immaculate 2019 Mercedes- Benz GLC300 4 Matic comes in a black exterior with a beautiful black interior. This vehicle is equipped with options including Connectivity Group, Trailer Tow Group, Power Convenience Group, Keyless Entry, and more! This vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection by a trained technician and meets our luxury preowned standards. We have just performed a fresh oil service on this vehicle! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: • 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* • 30 days or 2,000 kilometres Exchange Privilege* • 3 Day or 300 kilometres Money back Guarantee* • Mechanical & Safety Check* • Clean Title Guarantee* You will also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership with your vehicle purchase: • Earn Point - Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location! • Redeem and Save - Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! • Exclusive Experiences - Members get invited to events like outdoor movie nights, racetrack experiences, driving clinics, and much more! Porsche Centre Langley has been the recipient of the prestigious Porsche Canada Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. We are located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley British Columbia, Canada. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream car! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2