Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

66,400 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7593829
  • Stock #: P182833A
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB8KV119786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2019 Mercedes- Benz GLC300 4 Matic comes in a black exterior with a beautiful black interior. This vehicle is equipped with options including Connectivity Group, Trailer Tow Group, Power Convenience Group, Keyless Entry, and more! This vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection by a trained technician and meets our luxury preowned standards. We have just performed a fresh oil service on this vehicle! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: • 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* • 30 days or 2,000 kilometres Exchange Privilege* • 3 Day or 300 kilometres Money back Guarantee* • Mechanical & Safety Check* • Clean Title Guarantee* You will also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership with your vehicle purchase: • Earn Point - Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location! • Redeem and Save - Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! • Exclusive Experiences - Members get invited to events like outdoor movie nights, racetrack experiences, driving clinics, and much more! Porsche Centre Langley has been the recipient of the prestigious Porsche Canada Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. We are located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley British Columbia, Canada. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream car! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2014 BMW 335i xDrive...
 151,033 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 90,129 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 4x4 ...
 25,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory