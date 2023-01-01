Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz S560

38,176 KM

Details Description Features

$88,885

+ tax & licensing
$88,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Mercedes-Benz S560

2019 Mercedes-Benz S560

4MATIC Sedan (LWB)

2019 Mercedes-Benz S560

4MATIC Sedan (LWB)

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$88,885

+ taxes & licensing

38,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9884429
  • Stock #: 16UTNA53448
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB8KA453448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Cashmere White MAGNO
  • Interior Colour Nappa Black/Black Exclusive Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA53448
  • Mileage 38,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package, Sport Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, Air Balance Package and much more! This 2019 Mercedes Benz S560 4MATIC is a BC Local Vehicle with No Accidents Reported. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Air Balance Package
Intelligent Drive Package

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

