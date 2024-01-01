$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Silver Lthr Intr w/ Sport-Tex Seat Cent
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,292 KM
Vehicle Description
This Immaculate 2019 Porsche 719 Cayman comes in Agate Grey Met, with Black/Dark Silver Lthr Intr. Featuring 7 Speed PDK, Sport Chrono Pkg, GT Sport Steering Wheel, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Luxury Sport Seats, and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
