2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

16,292 KM

Details Description

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

PDK

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

16,292KM
Used
VIN WP0AA2A85KS261259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Dark Silver Lthr Intr w/ Sport-Tex Seat Cent
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,292 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2019 Porsche 719 Cayman comes in Agate Grey Met, with Black/Dark Silver Lthr Intr. Featuring 7 Speed PDK, Sport Chrono Pkg, GT Sport Steering Wheel, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Luxury Sport Seats, and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman