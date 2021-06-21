Menu
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

12,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS PDK

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7421069
  • Stock #: P198737
  • VIN: WP0AB2A85KS278737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Std Int, Alcantara Seat Centres
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS PDK in White with Black Standard Interior with Alcantara Seat Centers. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, Smoking Package, Connected Navigation, and more! This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

