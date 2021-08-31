Menu
2019 Porsche 911

15,943 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche 911

2019 Porsche 911

GT3 RS

2019 Porsche 911

GT3 RS

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7671676
  • Stock #: ET-95598
  • VIN: WP0AF2A94KS165598

  • Exterior Colour Lizard Green
  • Interior Colour Black/Lizard Green Lthr Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,943 KM

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Lizard Green paired with Black and Lizard Green Leather Interior. This vehicle is equipped with the Smoking Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Extended Leather Interior and Dashboard package, and more! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

