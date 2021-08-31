+ taxes & licensing
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe in GT Silver Met with Black Standard Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus, BOSE Surround Sound, Power Sport Seats and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until May 1 2023 - April 30 2025: · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until May 1 2023 - April 30 2025 / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until May 1 2023 - April 30 2025 / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
