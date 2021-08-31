Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche 911

7,000 KM

Details Description Features

$156,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$156,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche 911

2019 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Coupe PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Coupe PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 7703215
  2. 7703215
  3. 7703215
  4. 7703215
  5. 7703215
  6. 7703215
  7. 7703215
  8. 7703215
  9. 7703215
  10. 7703215
  11. 7703215
  12. 7703215
  13. 7703215
  14. 7703215
  15. 7703215
  16. 7703215
  17. 7703215
  18. 7703215
  19. 7703215
  20. 7703215
  21. 7703215
Contact Seller

$156,885

+ taxes & licensing

7,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7703215
  • Stock #: P194173
  • VIN: WP0AA2A9XKS104173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Standard Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P194173
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe in GT Silver Met with Black Standard Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus, BOSE Surround Sound, Power Sport Seats and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until May 1 2023 - April 30 2025: · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until May 1 2023 - April 30 2025 / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until May 1 2023 - April 30 2025 / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Bose Surround Sound System
Sports Exhaust System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
Premium Package Plus w/ Power Sport Seats
Side Skirts Painted
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
20inch Carrera S Wheels
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
GT Sport Steering Wheel
ELECTRIC SLIDE/TILT SUNROOF IN GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2007 Mercedes-Benz S...
 43,527 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 22,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
 16,632 KM
$93,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory