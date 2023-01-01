Menu
2019 Porsche 911

3,265 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

GT3 RS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9484941
  • Stock #: 16UETA65646
  • VIN: WP0AF2A90KS165646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Alcantara in Black/GT Silver Details Int Package
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Weissach Package, 20/21inch GT2 RS Magnesium Wheels, LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Front Axle Lifting System and much more! This 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a Local BC Vehicle with No Claims This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the Past 5 Years in a Row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

