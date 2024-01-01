Menu
This Luxurious 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster comes in Jet Black Metallic with Standard Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red with Leather Package. Equipped with 20inch Carrera S Wheels, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Power Steering Plus, Porsche Entry & Drive, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell, Seat Ventilation, Deletion of Model Designation, Seat Heating and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2019 Porsche Boxster

63,391 KM

$63,889

+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Boxster 718

718

2019 Porsche Boxster

718

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,391KM
VIN WP0CA2A87KS211276

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Package
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UTNA11276
  • Mileage 63,391 KM

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Entry & Drive
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
Seat Ventilation
Seat Heating
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
Wheels Painted in Black Satin
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Deletion of Model Designation
20inch Carrera S Wheels
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
Porsche Crest on Headrests
GT Sport Steering Wheel
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
SUPPLEMENTAL SAFETY BARS IN ALUMINUM LOOK
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel, Illuminated

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$63,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche Boxster