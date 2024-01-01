$63,889+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Boxster
718
2019 Porsche Boxster
718
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$63,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Package
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UTNA11276
- Mileage 63,391 KM
Vehicle Description
This Luxurious 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster comes in Jet Black Metallic with Standard Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red with Leather Package. Equipped with 20inch Carrera S Wheels, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Power Steering Plus, Porsche Entry & Drive, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell, Seat Ventilation, Deletion of Model Designation, Seat Heating and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911