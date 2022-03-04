$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2019 Porsche Boxster
718 S PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8634653
- Stock #: P198409
- VIN: WP0CB2A81KS228409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black/Chalk Leather Package
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S PDK in Carrara White Metallic paired with Black/Chalk Leather Package. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus w/Sport Seats, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and much more! This 718 Boxster is a single owner vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until (May 2nd/2026): · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until (May 2nd/2026) / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until (May 2nd/2026) / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
