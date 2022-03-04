Menu
2019 Porsche Boxster

12,640 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

718 S PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

12,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8634653
  • Stock #: P198409
  • VIN: WP0CB2A81KS228409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Chalk Leather Package
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S PDK in Carrara White Metallic paired with Black/Chalk Leather Package. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus w/Sport Seats, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and much more! This 718 Boxster is a single owner vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until (May 2nd/2026): · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until (May 2nd/2026) / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until (May 2nd/2026) / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

