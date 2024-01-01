Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2019 Cayenne comes in Stunning Rhodium Silver Metallic with Black Interior. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, 4 Zone Climate Control, Bose Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2019 Porsche Cayenne

8,309 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
8,309KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2AY9KDA08707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Stnd Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,309 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Cayenne comes in Stunning Rhodium Silver Metallic with Black Interior. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, 4 Zone Climate Control, Bose Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 1,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Porsche Macan S 58,662 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (991) w/PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (991) w/PDK 53,233 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Cayenne