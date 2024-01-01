Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Stunning 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid in Biscay Blue Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes highly optioned with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows, Towing Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Heated Windshield, ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Including Surround View, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Ambient Lighting and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2019 Porsche Cayenne

75,682 KM

Details Description Features

$64,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
11912696

2019 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,682KM
VIN WP1AE2AY2KDA50303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Biscay Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Intr, Smooth Finish Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA50303
  • Mileage 75,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Stunning 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid in Biscay Blue Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes highly optioned with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows, Towing Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Heated Windshield, ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Including Surround View, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Ambient Lighting and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Towing Package
Heated Windshield

Interior

Heated rear seats
Ambient Lighting

Additional Features

Comfort Access
Soft Close Doors
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Premium Plus Package
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Power Steering Plus
Air Suspension w/ Self-Leveling and Height Adjustment incl. PASM
ionizer
Aluminum Roof Rails incl. Roof Transportation System
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
Massage Seat Function (Front) Incl. Seat Ventilation (Front & Rear)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package w/ PEF or PFE
BOSE Surround Sound System w/ PEF or PFE
ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Incl Surround View
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coupe 1,703 KM $499,989 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Macan 8,506 KM $74,789 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche Taycan GTS AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche Taycan GTS AWD 166 KM $164,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Cayenne