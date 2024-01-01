$64,889+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$64,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Biscay Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Intr, Smooth Finish Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA50303
- Mileage 75,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Stunning 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid in Biscay Blue Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes highly optioned with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows, Towing Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Heated Windshield, ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Including Surround View, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Ambient Lighting and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
