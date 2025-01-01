$50,239+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne
2019 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$50,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quarzite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UETA14954
- Mileage 75,452 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View with ParkAssist (Front & Rear), Panoramic Roof System, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED-Matrix Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass with Privacy Tint, and much more! This 2019 Porsche Cayenne comes in Quarzite Grey Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle, Fully Dealer Serviced! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911