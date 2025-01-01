Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View with ParkAssist (Front & Rear), Panoramic Roof System, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED-Matrix Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass with Privacy Tint, and much more! This 2019 Porsche Cayenne comes in Quarzite Grey Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle, Fully Dealer Serviced! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

75,452 KM

$50,239

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
75,452KM
VIN WP1AA2AY1KDA14954

  • Exterior Colour Quarzite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA14954
  • Mileage 75,452 KM

Premium Plus Package
Sport Chrono Package
Smoker Package
Sport Tailpipes in Black
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Incl Surround View
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
22inch Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
PORSCHE Logo Painted in Matte Black w/ Model Designation Painted in Gloss Black

