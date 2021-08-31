+ taxes & licensing
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche Cayenne S in Moonlight Blue Metallic paired with Truffle Brown Club Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, Lane Keep Assist, Sport Chrono Package, and much more! This 2019 Porsche Cayenne S is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
