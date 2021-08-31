2019 Porsche Cayenne

$110,885 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 6 4 2 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 7821030

Stock #: P195099

VIN: WP1AB2AY4KDA65099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met

Interior Colour Truffle Brown Club Lthr Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P195099

Mileage 11,642 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Metallic Paint Soft Close Doors Premium Plus Package Sport Chrono Package Smoker Package Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe Tinted LED Taillights w/ Adaptive Brake Lights Sport Tailpipes in Black Adaptive Air Suspension Incl. PASM Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss) Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Incl Surround View 21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Incl. Wheel Arch Extensions Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass Lane Keep Assist Incl. Traffic Sign Recognition Roof Lining in Alcantara

