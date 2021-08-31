Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

11,642 KM

$110,885

+ tax & licensing
$110,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

S

2019 Porsche Cayenne

S

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$110,885

+ taxes & licensing

11,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7821030
  • Stock #: P195099
  • VIN: WP1AB2AY4KDA65099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Truffle Brown Club Lthr Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P195099
  • Mileage 11,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche Cayenne S in Moonlight Blue Metallic paired with Truffle Brown Club Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, Lane Keep Assist, Sport Chrono Package, and much more! This 2019 Porsche Cayenne S is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Soft Close Doors
Premium Plus Package
Sport Chrono Package
Smoker Package
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe
Tinted LED Taillights w/ Adaptive Brake Lights
Sport Tailpipes in Black
Adaptive Air Suspension Incl. PASM
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Incl Surround View
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Incl. Wheel Arch Extensions
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
Lane Keep Assist Incl. Traffic Sign Recognition
Roof Lining in Alcantara

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

