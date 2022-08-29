Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

18,172 KM

$100,885

+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

2019 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

18,172KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9145486
  • Stock #: 16UETA51722
  • VIN: WP1AE2AY5KDA51722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA51722
  • Mileage 18,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Plus Package, 21” Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Black, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This 2019 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid has One Previous Owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Ambient Lighting
Comfort Access
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Premium Plus Package
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Crest on Front Headrests
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package w/ PEF or PFE
BOSE Surround Sound System w/ PEF or PFE
ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Incl Surround View
SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT
21inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Black High-Gloss
Sport Chrono Package Incl. Mode Switch
Supply Cable for Hard Wired Installation
On-Board Charger w/ 7.2kW Charging Output

