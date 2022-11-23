Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

15,741 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9373462
  • Stock #: 16UTNA10501
  • VIN: WP1AA2AYXKDA10501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Bose Surround Sound System, Premium Package, Towing Package, Adaptive Air Suspension, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package and much more! This 2019 Porsche Cayenne is a Single Owner, local BC vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for the past 5 Years in a row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

