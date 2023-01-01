Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche Macan

44,010 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche Macan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10083912
  • Stock #: 16UBNA08834
  • VIN: WP1AA2A57KLB08834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg (Lthr Seats)
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,010 KM

Vehicle Description

This Porsche Macan from 2019 has exclusively been driven locally and has consistently received servicing from a Porsche dealership. It boasts a full leather interior in a stylish black and red two-tone design, equipped with features such as Apple CarPlay and a premium package. Complementing its sleek design are the impressive 19-inch rims. Additionally, this Macan is a Porsche approved unit, offering the assurance of a 2-year/unlimited mileage warranty. Notably, this vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, offering several advantages: - 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty - 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance - All vehicles have undergone a thorough 111-point check - Only 100% genuine Porsche parts are used for repairs or replacements Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2019 Porsche Macan
44,010 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz S...
 26,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 6A
 76,830 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory