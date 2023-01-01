$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Macan
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 10083912
- Stock #: 16UBNA08834
- VIN: WP1AA2A57KLB08834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg (Lthr Seats)
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 44,010 KM
Vehicle Description
This Porsche Macan from 2019 has exclusively been driven locally and has consistently received servicing from a Porsche dealership. It boasts a full leather interior in a stylish black and red two-tone design, equipped with features such as Apple CarPlay and a premium package. Complementing its sleek design are the impressive 19-inch rims. Additionally, this Macan is a Porsche approved unit, offering the assurance of a 2-year/unlimited mileage warranty. Notably, this vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, offering several advantages: - 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty - 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance - All vehicles have undergone a thorough 111-point check - Only 100% genuine Porsche parts are used for repairs or replacements Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
